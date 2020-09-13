HYDE — Elle Smith and Alayna Winters each netted four goals Saturday morning at the Bison Sports Complex to lead the Clearfield girls soccer team to a 15-0 rout of visiting Brookville.
Smith also recorded five assists, including the first two of the game on Winters’ goals, which came just 37 seconds and 3:45 into the game.
Lydia Brown added three goals and one assist, while Emma Hipps notched two goals and one helper. Abby Ryan and McKenna Lanager also scored for the Lady Bison, who outshot Brookville 35-0.
Lady Bison keeper Cayleigh Walker recorded the shutout.
Clearfield is back in action today at DuBois.
Clearfield 15, Brookville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Alayna Winters, (Elle Smith), 0:37.
2. Winters, (Smith), 3:45.
3. Winters, (Amanda Hazel), 6:26.
4. Smith, (penalty kick), 10:29.
5. Lydia Brown, (Smith), 15:03.
6. McKenna Lanager, (Emma Hipps), 17:34.
7. Smith, (unassisted), 19:12.
8. Smith, (Riley Ryen), 24:29.
9. Hipps, (Emily McCracken), 33:39.
10. Hipps, (Smith), 37:47.
11. Brown, (unassisted), 39:00.
Second Half
12. Smith, (Cara Turner), 59:07.
13. Winters, (Smith), 61:08.
14. Abby Ryan, (Brown), 70:33.
15. Brown (unassisted), 77:00.
Shots: Brookville 0, Clearfield 35.
Saves: Brookville (Avery Gilhousen, Jordan Cook) 20, Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker).
Corner Kicks: Brookville 1, Clearfield 7.