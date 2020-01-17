WINGATE — The Clearfield girls basketball team outscored host Bald Eagle Area 17-4 in the fourth quarter Friday evening, to pull away for a 53-40 victory.
The game was tied at 36-36 after three before the Lady Bison went on their late-game run, led by Tesa Miller, who scored eight of her team-high 13 in the stanza.
Kylie VanTassel added 12 points and Megan Durandetta scored eight as the duo combined for five of the Lady Bison’s six 3-pointers in the game.
With the win, Clearfield avenged an early-season home loss (47-38) and improved to 3-11 overall and 2-6 in the Mountain League,
The Lady Bison are back in action Wednesday at Huntingdon.
Clearfield—53
Durandetta 3 0-0 8, Ky. VanTassel 4 1-1 12, Hipps 3 0-0 6, Bender 3 1-3 7, Miller 4 3-4 13, Fedder 0 0-0 0, Alt 1 0-0 2, Ryen 1 0-0 2, Kitchen 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 5-8 53.
Bald Eagle Area—40
Barnhart 5 0-0 13, Kilmer 0 0-0 0, Perry 6 2-4 16, Herr 0 0-0 0, Hoover 2 1-2 5, Snyder 1 1-2 3, Serb 0 3-8 3. Totals: 14 7-16 40.
Three-pointers: Ky. VanTassel 3, Durandetta 2, Kitchen; Barnhart 3, Perry 2.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 16 9 11 17—53
Bald Eagle 12 12 12 4—40