BROOKVILLE — Elle Smith scored three goals and added a pair of assists to lead the Clearfield girls soccer team to a 7-2 victory over host Brookville on Monday afternoon.
Maddie Davis scored the first goal of the game for the Lady Bison just 3:57 into the first half off a Smith assist. Davis then picked up the assist on Clearfield’s next goal, which was scored by Emma Hipps at 6:10.
Davis recorded three assists on the day.
Amanda Hazel added a goal and an assist, and Riley Ryen rounded out the Clearfield scorers with a goal at 39:59 to send the Lady Bison to the half with a 5-1 lead.
Hayley Moore stopped three of the five shots she saw from Brookville, which got a pair of goals from Madison McAninch.
Clearfield improved to 7-3 with the win.
The Lady Bison travel to Tyrone today.
Clearfield 7, Brookville 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Maddie Davis, C, (Elle Smith), 3:57.
2. Emma Hipps, C, (Davis), 6:10.
3. Amanda Hazel, C (Smith), 28:23.
4. Madison McAninch, B, (unassisted), 34:28.
5. Smith, C, (Hazel), 37:49.
6. Riley Ryen, C, (unassisted), 39:59.
Second Half
7. Smith, C, (Davis), 42:37.
8. McAninch, B, (unassisted), 67:04.
9. Smith, C, (Davis), 79:21.
Shots: Clearfield 18, Brookville 5.
Saves: Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 3, Brookville (Jordan Cook) 7.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 5, Brookville 0.