BROOKVILLE — Elle Smith scored three goals and added a pair of assists to lead the Clearfield girls soccer team to a 7-2 victory over host Brookville on Monday afternoon.

Maddie Davis scored the first goal of the game for the Lady Bison just 3:57 into the first half off a Smith assist. Davis then picked up the assist on Clearfield’s next goal, which was scored by Emma Hipps at 6:10.

Davis recorded three assists on the day.

Amanda Hazel added a goal and an assist, and Riley Ryen rounded out the Clearfield scorers with a goal at 39:59 to send the Lady Bison to the half with a 5-1 lead.

Hayley Moore stopped three of the five shots she saw from Brookville, which got a pair of goals from Madison McAninch.

Clearfield improved to 7-3 with the win.

The Lady Bison travel to Tyrone today.

Clearfield 7, Brookville 2

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Maddie Davis, C, (Elle Smith), 3:57.

2. Emma Hipps, C, (Davis), 6:10.

3. Amanda Hazel, C (Smith), 28:23.

4. Madison McAninch, B, (unassisted), 34:28.

5. Smith, C, (Hazel), 37:49.

6. Riley Ryen, C, (unassisted), 39:59.

Second Half

7. Smith, C, (Davis), 42:37.

8. McAninch, B, (unassisted), 67:04.

9. Smith, C, (Davis), 79:21.

Shots: Clearfield 18, Brookville 5.

Saves: Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 3, Brookville (Jordan Cook) 7.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 5, Brookville 0.

