HYDE — The Punxsutawney girls basketball team outscored host Clearfield 24-5 in a decisive second quarter, rallying from an early deficit to beat the Lady Bison 48-27.
Clearfield led 9-4 after one quarter, but the Lady Chucks hit five 3-pointers in the second frame to turn the game to their favor. Punxsy hit nine treys in the game.
Tesa Miller scored 14 points to pace the Lady Bison, who slipped to 2-6 with the loss.
Clearfield plays host to St. Joseph’s on Monday.
Punxsutawey—48
Weaver 8 2-2 23, R. Presloid 1 1-4 4, Casaday 1 0-0 2, C. Presloid 4 1-2 12, Riley 3 1-4 7, Martino 0 0-2 0, Shiock 0 0-1 0, Smoker 0 0-0 0, Poole 0 0-0 0, Stello 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-15 48.
Clearfield—27
Durandetta 1 0-0 3, Ky. VanTassel 0 0-0 0, Hipps 2 1-2 6, Bender 0 0-0 0, Miller 5 4-6 14, Fedder 0 0-0 0, Alt 1 0-0 1, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Ryen 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 1 0-0 2, Ki. VanTassel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-8 27.
Three-pointers: Weaver 5, R. Presloid, C. Presloid 3; Durandetta, Hipps.
Score by Quarters
Punxsutawey 4 24 10 10—48
Clearfield 9 5 6 7—27