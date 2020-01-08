SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield girls basketball team fell behind host Penns Valley 22-3 after one quarter and never recovered in a 55-20 loss on Wednesday.
The Lady Bison trailed 40-3 at the half before outscoring the Lady Rams 17-15 over the final two quarters.
Emma Hipps led the Lady Bison with eight points.
Clearfield, which slipped to 2-8 overall and 1-4 in the Mountain League, is back in action this evening at St. Marys.
Clearfield—20
Durandetta 1 0-0 3, Ky. VanTassel 0 0-0 0, Hipps 2 4-4 8, Bender 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 1-4 3, Fedder 1 1-2 3, Alt 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-1 0, Ryen 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 0 1-2 1, Ki. VanTassel 0 0-0 0, Gaines 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 7-13 20.
Penns Valley—55
Collison 1 0-0 3, Montminy 8 0-0 17, Romig 1 0-0 2, Beben 2 2-3 6, Winkelblech 4 0-0 8, Martell 4 0-0 11, Welshans 2 0-0 4, Arney 0 0-0 0, Van Heyst 0 0-0 0, Dinges 0 0-0 0, Goodwin 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 2-3 44.
Three-pointers: Durandetta; Collison, Montminy, Martell 3.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 3 0 10 7—20
Penns Valley 22 18 7 8—55