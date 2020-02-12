HYDE — The Clearfield girls basketball team dropped a 54-38 decision to visiting Bellefonte Wednesday evening at Bison Gym.
The Lady Raiders led 9-6 after one period before extending the lead to 26-16 at the half.
Kylie VanTassel led the Lady Bison with 11 points. McLain Alt and Megan Durandetta each added nine.
Clearfield ended its season with a record of 5-17 overall and 3-11 in the Mountain League.
Bellefonte—54
Gardner 0 0-0 0, Smith 10 0-0 21, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Tice 8 2-2 19, Corman 2 1-2 5, Kerr 2 2-2 6. Totals: 23 6-8 54.
Clearfield—38
Durandetta 3 1-3 9, Ky. VanTassel 3 3-7 11, Hipps 2 1-3 5, Bender 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 4-8 4, Fedder 0 0-0 0, Alt 3 1-2 9, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Ryen 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 10-23 38.
Three-pointers: Smith, Tice; Durandetta 2, Ky. VanTassel 2, Alt 2.
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 9 17 14 14—54
Clearfield 6 10 13 9—38