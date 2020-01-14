DUBOIS — The Clearfield girls basketball team lost to host DuBois 43-31 on Tuesday evening.
Tesa Miller led the Lady Bison with 11 points.
Clearfield slipped to 2-10 with the loss.
The Lady Bison visit Bellefonte this evening.
Clearfield—31
Durandetta 2 0-0 6, Ky. VanTassel 0 3-5 3, Hipps 3 1-3 7, Bender 0 0-1 0, Miller 3 5-8 11, Fedder 1 0-0 2, Alt 0 0-0 0, Ryen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 9-17 31.
DuBois—43
Henninger 1 0-0 2, I. Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Guider 4 2-2 14, Johnson 2 2-5 6, Weible 6 0-0 12, Snyder 1 2-2 4, Ruscina 0 0-0 0, Walker 1 0-0 2, Pfeufer 1 0-0 3, Sandy 0 0-0 0, A. Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Chewning 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-9 43.
Three-pointers: Durandetta 2; Guider 4.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 4 9 10 8—31
DuBois 10 12 14 7—43