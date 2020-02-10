MARTINSBURG — The Clearfield girls basketball team was shut out by host Central 16-0 in the first quarter on Monday evening and couldn’t recover, falling to the host Lady Dragons 66-22.
Megan Durandetta led the Lady Bison with nine points.
Clearfield dropped to 5-16 overall and 3-10 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison host Bellefonte on Wednesday.
Clearfield—22
Durandetta 3 0-0 9, Ky. VanTassel 1 0-0 3, Hipps 1 3-4 5, Bender 0 1-2 1, Miller 2 0-2 4, Fedder 0 0-0 0, Alt 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Ryen 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 0 0-0 0, Ki. VanTassel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 4-8 22.
Central—66
Oakes 0 0-0 0, Kreider 0 0-0 0, Johnston 1 0-0 3, T. Longenecker 1 0-0 2, K. Longenecker 2 2-5 6, Metzger 6 1-3 13, Miller 1 0-0 2, Snyder 0 1-2 1, Eicher 0 0-0 0, Hueston 8 3-6 19, Brumbaugh 8 0-0 20. Totals: 27 7-16 66.
Three-pointers: Durandetta 3, Ky. VanTassel; Johnston, Brumbaugh.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 0 11 6 5—22
Central 16 22 21 7—66