BROCKWAY — The Clearfield girls tennis team fell to host Brockway, 4-3, on Thursday.
Lindsey Kerlin, Peyton Reese and Lauryn Kitchen all won their singles matches. Reese (6-4, 6-1) and Kitchen (6-3, 6-3) won in straight sets, while Kerlin went to a third, winning that one 10-6.
Brockway won the final singles match and took all three doubles matchups to come away with the victory.
Clearfield (0-2) is back in action Monday, hosting Punxsutawney.
Brockway 4, Clearfield 3
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Selena Buttery, B, 1-6, 6-6 (8-6), 10-6.
2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Taylor Rhed, B, 6-4, 6-4.
3. Lauryn Kitchen, C, def. Hannah Zucolotto, B, 6-3, 6-3.
4. Maci Dixon, B, def. Katelyn Olson, C, 5-7, 6-0, 10-6.
Doubles
1. Buttery/Rhed, B, def. Kerlin/Reese, 8-4.
2. Zucolotto/Dixon, B. def. Kitche/Olson, C, 8-4.
3. Leah Trunzo/Emma Miller, B, def. Sarah Cutler/Chloe Rowles, C, 8-3.