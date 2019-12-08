BROOKVILLE — The Clearfield girls basketball team dropped a 40-37 decision to Clarion-Limestone Saturday at the Brookville Tournament.
The Lady Bison led 22-17 at the half and 30-26 after three quarters, but were outscored 14-7 in the final stanza, while missing eight of their 11 free throws in the quarter.
Clarion-Limestone was 10-of 27 from the charity stripe in the contest.
Megan Durandetta led Clearfield with 16 points, drilling five 3-pointers. Emma Hipps added 10 points.
Clearfield (0-2) is back in action Wednesday, playing host to Bald Eagle Area.
Clearfield—37
Durandetta 5 1-2 16, Ky. VanTassel 0 0-0 0, Hipps 3 4-13 10, Bender 2 0-0 4, Miller 2 1-4 5, Alt 1 0-2 2, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Ryen 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 0 0-0 0, Ki. VanTassel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-21 37.
Clarion-Limestone
A. Simpson 0 0-1 0, Acree 0 0-4 0, S. Simpson 0 0-2 0, Pezutti 3 3-4 10, Kennmuth 2 1-2 6, Werner 2 0-0 4, Millirow 3 3-6 9, Dunn 4 3-8 11. Totals: 14 10-27 40.
Three-pointers: Durandetta 5, Perutti, Kennmuth.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 11 11 8 7—37
C-L 10 7 9 14—40