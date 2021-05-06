BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield softball team dropped a 7-3 decision to host Bellefonte on Thursday.
The Lady Bison were in front 3-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth, but Bellefonte plated two then added four more in the fifth to take a lead it never relinquished.
Lauren Ressler led the Clearfield offense with three doubles and two RBIs. Alaina Fedder and Ruby Singleton each added two hits. Fedder had a double.
Lily Gardner placed Bellefonte’s 12-hit attack with three.
Clearfield slipped to 7-4 overall and 5-4 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison travel to Philipsburg-Osceola today.
Clearfield—3
Singleton cf 4020, Hipps p 3110, Ressler 1b 4132, Bender c 4000, Fedder ss 3020, Benton rf 2000, Bumbarger 3b 4010, Cheek lf 3100, Hertlein 2b 3000. Totals: 30-3-9-2.
Bellefonte—7
Gardner rf 4230, Reichert 2b 4121, Rogers p 3122, Lauck 3001, Tice 4011, DeHaas 3120, Port 1b 3100, Rimmey lf 3011, Melius ss 3110. Totals: 30-7-12-6.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 002 100 0—3 9 1
Bellefonte 000 241 x—7 12 1
Errors—Bumbarger; Lauck. LOB—Clearfield 10, Bellefonte 6. DP—Bellefonte. 2B—Fedder, Ressler 3; Tice, Rogers, Gardner. HBP—Benton 2 (by Rogers). SB—Hipps; DeHaas. CS—Singleton.
Pitching
Clearfield: Hipps—6 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Bellefonte: Rogers—7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 11 SO.
WP—Rogers. LP—Hipps (5-4).