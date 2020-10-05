HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team beat Central 4-3 in overtime Monday evening in a wild Senior Night game at the Bison Sports Complex.
The game winning goal happened when Central played the ball backwards and it accidentally went directly back to the keeper, who picked it up with her hands. That resulted in an indirect kick taken by Elle Smith that Emma Hipps got a foot on when crashing just 56 seconds into OT.
Amanda Hazel, the lone Lady Bison senior, converted a Riley Ryen corner kick with 4:22 left in the game to tie it up.
Clearfield led 1-0 at the half on a Lydia Brown goal and took a 2-0 advantage when Smith’s penalty kick was true at 48:39.
But Central scored the next three, including Darcey Heltzel’s goal at 72:37, giving the Lady Dragons the lead.
Clearfield, which improved to 8-2-1 overall and 7-1-1 in the Mountain League, is back in action Wednesday at Bald Eagle Area.
Clearfield 4, Central 3, OT
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Lydia Brown, CL, (Alayna Winters), 29:58.
Second Half
2. Elle Smith, CL, (penalty kick), 48:39.
3. Averey Black, CE, (direct kick), 59:11.
4. Jenna Smith, CE, (Julia Ebersole), 62:03.
5. Darcy Heltzel, CE, (Black), 72:37.
6. Amanda Hazel, CL, (Riley Ryen), 75:38.
Overtime
7. Emma Hipps, CL, (Smith), 80:56.
Shots: Central 8, Clearfield 12.
Saves: Central (Katryn Longenecker) 8, Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 5.
Corner kicks: Central 5, Clearfield 6.