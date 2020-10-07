WINGATE — Emma Hipps scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Clearfield girls soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday evening.
Hipps scored just 1:45 into the game on an assist from Abby Ryan. Alyana Winters, via a Hipps assist, made it 2-0 early in the second half at 45:31 and five minutes later Riley Ryen fed Hipps, who finalized the scoring.
Cayleigh Walker made seven saves to record the shutout.
Clearfield improved to 9-2-1 overall and 8-1-1 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison travel to Tyrone on Tuesday.
Clearfield 3, BEA 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Hipps, C, (Abby Ryan), 1:45.
Second Half
2. Alayna Winters, C, (Hipps), 45:31.
3. Hipps, C, (Riley Ryen), 50:33.
Shots: Clearfield 9, Bald Eagle Area 7.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 7, Bald Eagle Area (Angelina Grieb) 6.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 4, Bald Eagle Area 3.