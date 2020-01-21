ST. MARYS — The Clearfield girls basketball team fell to host St. Marys 59-23 on Tuesday.
The Lady Dutch got out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Megan Durandetta led the Lady Bison with eight points.
Clearfield slipped to 3-12 with the loss.
The Lady Bison host Philipsburg-Osceola Friday.
Clearfield—23
Durandetta 3 0-0 8, Ky. VanTassel 0 0-0 0, Hipps 1 3-3 5, Bender 1 1-3 3, Miller 1 2-2 4, Fedder 0 0-0 0, Alt 0 0-0 0, Ryan 1 0-0 3, Ryen 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 0 0-0 0, Ki. VanTassel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 6-8 23.
St. Marys—59
Muccio 2 2-3 7, Eckert 2 1-2 5, Johnson 3 0-0 8, Shaw 2 0-0 5, Quesenberry 3 0-0 8, Shlimm 3 0-0 7, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Caskey 7 1-2 17. Totals: 23 4-7 59.
Three-pointers: Durandetta 2, Ryan; Muccio, Johsnon 2, Shaw, Quesenberry 2, Schlimm, Caskey.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 5 5 3 10—23
St. Marys 20 8 16 15—59