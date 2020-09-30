SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield girls soccer team shut out host Penns Valley 3-0 on Wednesday.
Elle Smith scored two goals for the Lady Bison, while Amanda Hazel netted one.
Hazel and Smith scored 2:02 apart in the second half to up the Lady Bison advantage from one goal to three. Smith’s last goal came via penalty kick.
Cayleigh Walker made seven saves to record the shutout.
Clearfield improved to 5-2-1 overall. The Lady Bison visit Philipsburg-Osceola this evening.
Clearfield 3, Penns Valley 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (Alayna Winters), 31:19.
Second Half
2. Amanda Hazel, C, (Riley Ryen), 67:28.
3. Smith, C, (penalty kick), 69:30.
Shots: Clearfield 14, Penns Valley 7.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 7, Penns Valley (Kylie Auman) 11.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 5, Penns Valley 3.