HYDE — Clearfield’s Elle Smith recorded a hat trick Saturday at the Bison Sports Complex to lead the Lady Bison to a 3-0 victory over Bellefonte.

Smith had an unassisted tally at 28:07, then made it 2-0 with 57 seconds left in the first half. Emma Hipps assisted on the second goal.

Smith converted a penalty kick at 63:16 to finalize the scoring.

Cayleigh Walker made nine saves to record the shutout for Clearfield, which improved to 7-2-1 with the win.

The Lady Bison host Central today.

Clearfield 3, Bellefonte 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 28:07.

2. Smith, C, (Emma Hipps), 39:03.

Second Half

3. Smith, C, (penalty kick), 63:16.

Shots: Bellefonte 9, Clearfield 17.

Saves: Bellefonte (Emily Culp 7, Haley Popovitch 7) 14.

Corner kicks: Bellefonte 3, Clearfield 2.

