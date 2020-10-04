HYDE — Clearfield’s Elle Smith recorded a hat trick Saturday at the Bison Sports Complex to lead the Lady Bison to a 3-0 victory over Bellefonte.
Smith had an unassisted tally at 28:07, then made it 2-0 with 57 seconds left in the first half. Emma Hipps assisted on the second goal.
Smith converted a penalty kick at 63:16 to finalize the scoring.
Cayleigh Walker made nine saves to record the shutout for Clearfield, which improved to 7-2-1 with the win.
The Lady Bison host Central today.
Clearfield 3, Bellefonte 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 28:07.
2. Smith, C, (Emma Hipps), 39:03.
Second Half
3. Smith, C, (penalty kick), 63:16.
Shots: Bellefonte 9, Clearfield 17.
Saves: Bellefonte (Emily Culp 7, Haley Popovitch 7) 14.
Corner kicks: Bellefonte 3, Clearfield 2.