HYDE — The Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club had several golfers participate in Ladies Day activities on Tuesday.
The low gross winner was Christina McGinnis with a 46.
Garnet Ninosky took the low net (36) and was a co-winner of the most even numbers along with Jane Dunlap and Barb Beish. All three had 6 each. Ninosky also had two chip-ins.
Dunlap had the fewest putts with 11, while Mary McGinnis had the long putt on hole No. 18.
McGinnis and Peg Amon each had a chip-in.
CCCC is also reminding ladies to sign up for the Par 3 Tournament on Sunday at 1 p.m.