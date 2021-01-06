High school athletes and coaches across the state hoped for the best, but prepared for the worst last week.
The best-case scenario came true, though, when Gov. Tom Wolf announced he was lifting the state’s most recent COVID-19 mitigation restrictions as planned and allowed high school sports teams to resume practice Monday for the winter season.
That move allowed the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association to cancel its board of directors meeting scheduled for today.
Instead, the board will now convene Jan. 27.