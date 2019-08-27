AUSTIN — Celebrate Labor Day weekend with an outdoor adventure at Sinnemahoning State Park. Explore a stream, learn about bears, catch a butterfly, or cruise the lake. Choose just one program or try them all.
Underwater Wonders will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, beginning at 3 p.m. at 40 Maples Day Use Area. Participants can explore freshwater habitats and animals that live there. Snorkels and life vests will be provided. Participants should wear water shoes and be prepared to get wet. The program is geared for those age 8 to 18.
Big Bad Bears will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the campground’s amphitheater. Many black bear sightings have been reported this month at Sinnemahoning State Park. Participants will learn more about bear safety with an interactive campground talk followed by a 30-minute eyewitness video on bears. All ages are welcome.
Pontoon boat tours will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 2. Two tours will be held each day at 10:30 a.m. and noon Participants will join park staff for a relaxing and informative tour of the George B. Stevenson reservoir. The program is free, but donations are encouraged. Group size is limited. Pre-registration is recommended. Participants should meet at the boat launch of the Lake Day Use Area.
Monarch Watch Butterfly Tagging will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, 1 p.m. in the wildlife center’s classroom. Participants will learn more about the beautiful monarch butterfly while taking part in a citizen science project. The presentation will be followed by a short walk to catch, tag, and release butterflies. Arial nets will be provided. The program is open to all ages Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and be prepared to walk through fields.
Those who want to pre-register for a program, or more information, can visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov. Those that need assistance with online registration, please call the park office 647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
Those that need accommodations to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.