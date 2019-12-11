Glendale girls basketball player Kyla Campbell has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 7.
Campbell was named the MVP of the Blacklick Valley Tournament as she led the Lady Vikings to the tourney title with 19 points and 14 rebounds in the championship game after putting up 11 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals in the opener.
“Kyla worked hard in both games, improving each half we played,” Glendale head coach Beth Campbell said.
“She plays a well-rounded game, impacting both the offense and defense.”