DRIFTING — Kaitlyn Krupa of Drifting is a degree candidate for a Bachelor of Science in nursing with a minor in women and gender studies and is expected to graduate summa cum laude from Clarion University on May 8.
She maintains a 3.91 QPA and is an eight-time dean’s list honoree.
Krupa has served as the Clarion University Student Trustee since May of 2020. She has also served as an advisor to student senate, advisor to Clarion Student Association, and chairwoman for the COVID-19 Student Taskforce.
She was honored with numerous academic and civic awards throughout her collegiate career.
After graduation, Krupa will begin working as a cardiovascular intensive care unit nurse at Penn Highlands DuBois. She plans to pursue a nurse practitioner degree and work in an underserved location. She is the daughter of Ken and Patti Moore of Drifting and Anthony Krupa of Grassflat.