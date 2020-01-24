NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The West Branch boys basketball team took care of host Northern Cambria 52-32 on Friday.
The game was tied 17-17 at the half, but the Warriors outscored the Colts 22-6 in the third quarter on the way to the victory.
Doug Kolesar poured in 29 points, drilling a school-record nine 3-pointers, to lead the Warriors.
West Branch upped its record to 12-2 with the win.
The Warriors visit Curwensville on Monday.
West Branch—52
Gutierrez 1 0-1 2, Bellomy 2 0-0 4, D. Kolesar 10 0-0 29, Eboch 1 0-0 2, Kristofits 4 0-1 8, Rothrock 0 1-2 1, Kopchik 2 0-1 6, Dale 0 0-0 0, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Tiracorda 0 0-0 0, K. Kolesar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 1-5 52.
Northern Cambria—32
Rummell 0 0-0 0, Hoover 3 0-0 7, Sedlock 6 0-1 14, Taylor 3 0-0 8, Wise 0 0-2 0, Lee 1 0-0 3, Kudlawec 0 0-0 0, Meyers 0 0-0 0, Wiewiara 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 0-3 32.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 13 4 22 13—52
Northern Cambria 5 12 6 9—32