HOUTZDALE — The Mount Union baseball team exploded for 13 runs in the fourth inning, defeating Moshannon Valley 14-0 in five innings on Thursday.
Michael Kephart allowed just one earned run on seven hits and seven walks while striking out three.
Christian Nelson had the Knights’ lone hit.
Mount Union’s Vincent Lear had a grand slam in the fourth.
Moshannon Valley fell to 5-5 overall and in the Inter-County Conference. The Knights travel to Curwensville on Saturday.
Mount Union—14
Danish cf 1301, Robinson cf 0000, Donaldson ss 4132, Knable c 4011, T. Renninger 1b 4122, Brodbeck 2b 0100, Walter 2b 0000, Willoughby 3b 3210, L. Chrisemer ph 1000, Lear rf 3214, D. Renninger rf 0000, Wilson lf 2200, W. Chrisemer p 1000, Plank p 0000, Atherton p 3211, Scott p 1000. Totals: 27-14-9-11.
Moshannon Valley—0
O’Donnell lf 2000, Witherow ss 2000, M. Kephart p-cf 2000, Kitko c-3b 2000, T. Kephart cf-p 2000, Nelson 1b 2010, Hummel 2b 2000, Coder 3b 1000, Gregg c 1000, Phillips rf 1000, Lyon rf 0000. Totals: 17-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
Mt. Union 100 (13)0—14 9 0
Mo Valley 000 00— 0 1 5
Errors—Hummel, Coder 3. LOB—Mount Union 6, Moshannon Valley 2. DP—Moshannon Valley 1. HR—Lear (GS). HBP—Walker, D. Renninger.
Pitching
Mount Union: Scott—5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO.
Moshannon Valley: M. Kephart—7 H, 12 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO. T. Kephart—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Scott. LP—M. Kephart (0-3).