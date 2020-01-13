HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season Monday evening at Lamont Close Gymnasium, beating Juniata Valley 67-54.
Michael Kitko led three Black Knights in double figures with 20 points. Ben Murawski added 14 and Joe Bacher netted 13.
Mo Valley improved to 1-9 overall and 1-5 in the Inter County Conference.
The Black Knights visit Mount Union Wednesday.
Juniata Valley—54
Johnson 7 2-2 17, Edwards 0 2-2 2, Rand 4 8-15 18, Beck 4 9-10 17, Eichelberger 0 0-0 0, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Sedmont 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 21-29 54.
Moshannon Valley—67
Kitko 6 4-6 20, E. Webb 1 1-2 4, Murawski 5 2-3 14, Bacher 5 3-5 13, Davis 3 0-0 6, Dufour 1 0-0 3, N. Webb 1 0-0 2, Hansel 1 2-2 5. Totals: 23 12-18 67.
Three-pointers: Kitko 4, E. Webb, Murawski 2, Dufour, Hansel; Johnson, Rand.
Score By Quarters
Juniata Valley 5 15 15 19—54
Mo Valley 20 16 16 15—67