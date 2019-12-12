WILLIAMSBURG — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team fell behind host Williamsburg 26-3 after one quarter on Thursday evening and couldn’t recover, falling to the Pirates by a final of 79-33.
Joe Bacher and Ben Murawski each had eight points for the Black Knights, who slipped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the Inter County Conference.
Mo Valley returns to action Monday at West Branch.
Moshannon Valley—33
Kitko 0 2-4 2, E. Webb 1 5-6 8, Murawski 3 2-2 8, Bacher 1 3-10 5, Dufour 0 1-2 1, Davis 1 0-0 2, N. Webb 1 0-0 2, Lyon 0 0-0 0, Hansel 0 3-4 3, Boyer 0 2-2 2, Coder 0 0-0 0, Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Witherow 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 18-32 33.
Williamsburg—79
Dowey 7 0-0 17, Wansley 7 0-2 18, Palmer 3 2-2 9, Hileman 3 0-1 6, J. McCall 1 0-0 2, Uplinger 2 1-1 5, Kagarise 1 0-0 2, W. McCall 0 4-6 4, Frew 0 0-0 0, James 2 0-0 4, Kunsman 0 0-0 0, S. Brantner 1 1-3 3, Woodruff 2 1-5 5, A. Brantner 2 0-0 4. Totals: 31 9-20 78.
Three-pointers: E. Webb; Dowey 3, Wansley 4, Palmer.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 3 13 8 9—33
Williamsburg 26 11 31 11—79