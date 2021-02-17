WILLIAMSBURG — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team dropped a 94-45 decision to Williamsburg on Wednesday.
Michael Kitko scored 14 points to lead the Knights.
Lambert Palmer led four Pirates in double figures with 24.
Mo Valley slipped to 2-8 with the loss.
The Black Knights travel to Bellwood-Antis on Friday.
Moshannon Valley—45
Kitko 5 0-0 14, Hansel 0 4-6 4, Howard 2 0-0 4, Lyon 3 1-2 7, Shoemaker 2 4-4 8, Coder 0 0-2 0, T. Kephart 1 0-1 2, S. Kephart 0 0-0 0, Collins 2 0-0 4, Shimmel 1 0-0 2, Gardner 0 0-2 0. Totals: 16 9-17 45.
Juniata Valley—94
Dowey 8 0-0 19, Kagarise 4 0-0 10, James 1 0-0 3, Palmer 9 6-9 24, Hileman 6 0-2 13, Gorsuch 2 0-0 5, Lynch 0 0-0 0, McCall 3 1-4 7, Frew 2 1-2 5, Royer 0 0-0 0, Weimert 2 2-6 6, Brantner 0 1-2 1, Clark 0 1-2 1. Totals: 37 12-27 94.
Three-pointers: Kitko 4, Dowey 3, Kagarise 2, James, Hileman, Gorsuch.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 20 9 10 6—45
Juniata Valley 28 24 26 16—94