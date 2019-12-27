PATTON — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team were defeated by Cambria Heights 65-37 Friday evening in the opening round of the Cambria Heights Tournament.
Michael Kitko and Trey Lyon led the Black Knights with nine points apiece.
Mo Valley, which slipped to 0-5 on the season, plays Glendale today in the tournament consolation game.
Moshannon Valley—37
Kitko 3 0-1 9, E. Webb 1 1-1 3, Murawski 2 2-2 6, Bacher 1 2-5 4, Davis 2 0-0 4, N. Webb 1 0-0 2, Dufour 0 0-0 0, Lyon 3 3-7 9, Hansel 0 0-0 0, Boyer 0 0-0 0, Coder 0 0-0 0, Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Kephart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-16 37.
Cambria Heights—65
P. Lamb 7 1-2 15, L. Lamb 1 3-3 6, McComble 2 0-1 5, Link 2 3-5 7, Ratay 0 0-0 0, Farabaugh 3 1-2 8, Mazenko 1 0-0 2, Yeckly 0 0-1 0, Harrison 2 0-0 5, Bearer 0 0-0 0, Gaida 0 2-2 2, Woodland 1 0-0 2, Thomas 2 0-1 4, Ford 2 0-0 6. Totals: 24 10-16 65.
Three-pointers: Kitko 3; L. Lamb, McComble, Farabaugh, Yeckly, Harrison, Ford 2.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 12 11 8 6—37
Cambria Heights 25 9 13 18—65