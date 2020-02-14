ALEXANDRIA — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team sent it seniors out with a win on Friday, defeating Juniata Valley 45-26.
Michael Kitko paced the Knights with 13 points. Joe Bacher added 11 points, while Ben Murawski tallied 10.
Mo Valley trailed 13-9 at the end of one, but took a 26-20 lead at the half and never looked back.
The Knights ended the season at 2-20 overall.
Moshannon Valley—45
Kitko 5 0-0 13, Hansel 1 1-3 4, E. Webb 1 1-2 4, Murawski 3 4-4 10, Bacher 5 1-2 11, Dufour 1 0-0 2, N. Webb 0 1-2 1, Coder 0 0-0 0, Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Kephart 0 0-0 0, Witherow 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-11 45.
Juniata Valley—26
Johnson 3 2-4 10, Edwards 1 2-5 4, Rand 2 3-6 8, Beck 2 0-0 4, Eichelberger 0 0-0 0, Thatcher 0 0-0 0, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Sodmont 0 0-0 0, Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 7-15 26.
Three-pointers: Kitko 3, Hansel, E. Webb. Johnson 2, Rand.
Score By Quarters
Moshannon Valley 9 17 9 10—45
Juniata Valley 13 7 2 4—26