HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team was outscored 17-2 in overtime in a 70-55 loss to Claysburg-Kimmel on Friday night.
The Knights rallied back from nine points down to tie the game at 53-53 at the end of regulation.
Michael Kitko led the way for Moshannon Valley, netting 19 points, including four treys. Greg Dufour added 11 points, while Joe Bacher tallied nine.
Kyle Glass had 31 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Moshannon Valley fell to 1-16 overall and 1-10 in the Inter-County Conference. The Knights travel to Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
Claysburg-Kimmel—70
Glass 6 17-22 31, Maslanik 3 0-2 6, Dibert 7 0-2 17, Buell 2 2-2 8, Chamberlain 2 1-2 5, Bradley 0 0-0 0, Weiland 0 0-0 0, Barker 0 0-0 0, Patton 0 0-0 0, Gregg 1 0-0 3.
Moshannon Valley—55
Kitko 6 3-6 19, E. Webb 2 4-6 8, Dufour 3 3-3 11, Murawski 1 2-2 4, Bacher 4 1-3 9, N. Webb 0 0-0 0, Lyon 3 0-0 6, Hansel 0 0-0 0, Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 13-20 55.
Three-pointers: Glass 2, Dibert 3, Buell 2. Kitko 4, Dufour 2.
Score By Quarters
C-K 18 4 16 15 17—70
MV 9 9 13 24 2—55