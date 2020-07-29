A Shawville man found unconscious in a vehicle and under the influence of controlled substances with an illegal firearm waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Tyler Jordan Knepp, 27, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony of the third degree, DUI-controlled substance, possession of drug paraphenalia, and possession of small amount of marijuana.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 9 at 8:22 a.m. state police responded to Crooked Sewer Road in Decatur Township for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. The caller said he found the vehicle in the road and tried to wake the driver but was unsuccessful.
State troopers were able to wake Knepp after multiple attempts. Knepp told the troopers he was driving on Crooked Sewer Road when he ran out of gas. A field sobriety test was administered and Knepp showed signs of impairment.
Under the driver’s seat was found a Hi Point .380 caliber pistol. Knepp does not have a permit to carry firearms.
Knepp was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw. While en route Knepp fell asleep inside the patrol car.
At the hospial, staff were unable to draw blood from Knepp’s right arm so they had to get blood from his left arm.
Tests revealed that Knepp had methamphetamine, alprazolam and buprenorphine in his system.
Knepp is free on $5,000 monetary bail.
He was represented at the hearing by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.