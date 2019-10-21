When James Franklin and his Penn State coaching staff recruited KJ Hamler, they envisioned him playing a variety of roles.
They thought Hamler could line up outside or in the slot at wide receiver to take advantage of his speed and quickness. He could return kickoffs and punts with his fearlessness.
Perhaps Franklin and Co. didn’t expect the 5-9, 176-pound Hamler to make an inside run with a game on the line, especially against Michigan.
That’s exactly what happened Saturday night. He ran for 4 yards on third-and-3, which sealed the Nittany Lions’ heart-stopping 28-21 victory at Beaver Stadium.
“The one thing that probably surprised me the most tonight is him turning into a power back at the end of the game,” Franklin said, “lowering the shoulder and hammering that thing in there. I didn’t expect all 137 pounds of him, or whatever he is, to do that.”
Hamler did whatever he could to beat the Wolverines, picking up a season-high 186 all-purpose yards and scoring two touchdowns on a season-high 13 touches.
“We would like to get the ball in his hands as much as possible,” Franklin said.
But that’s not always been the case. Saturday was the first time this season that Hamler’s seen the ball rushing, receiving, punt returning and kickoff returning in the same game.
He returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, but it was nullified by a holding penalty. Someone on social media superimposed a stopwatch during Hamler’s return, clocking him at 10.99 seconds, which would be extraordinary.
“Having somebody so exciting like that is key to our offense,” linebacker Micah Parsons said. “He’s a threat. He makes defenses vulnerable. When you have a guy of that caliber and that type of weapon, he creates openings for other people, like Jahan Dotson and Pat Freiermuth.
“That’s the type of guy you want on your team.”
Michigan, on the other hand, does not have a breakaway threat like Hamler, who grew up in Pontiac, Mich., not far from Ann Arbor. Which is a reason why the Wolverines aren’t as explosive on offense.
“He’s a great player,” said Penn State center Michal Menet, the former Exeter star. “He’s all over the field. You just never know. The big-play ability is always there. He means a ton to our offense and is very valuable to us.”
Hamler twice beat single coverage for touchdowns, the first a 25-yard strike from Sean Clifford and the second a 53-yarder that made it 28-14 early in the fourth quarter.
“He’s the most electrifying player in college football,” Clifford said, “and he showed it tonight. I love that dude.”
But it was two other plays Hamler made that also helped decide the game. He adjusted his route, ran a slant and caught an 8-yard pass on third-and-5 on the snap before his second TD catch.
Then, after the Penn State defense made a goal-line stand and Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell dropped a fourth-down pass in the end zone, the Lions tried to run out the clock.
On third-and-3 from the Lions’ 10, offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne dug deep to call a play that Penn State hadn’t run all season. Hamler initially lined up on the left side, went in motion and then, after passing Clifford, quickly pivoted, took the handoff and banged through defenders to gain 4 yards, sealing it.
“It was a gutsy call, but I knew I had to do it,” Hamler said. “I wasn’t nervous. I’m never nervous with the ball in my hands. I know I could do a lot of things with the ball in my hands. I think, ‘What do I have to do to help the team win?’ “
Hamler absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit on the play, but he seemed more than all right a half-hour after the win.
“This is what we’re built for,” he said. “The season isn’t always going to be blowouts. There are going to be some back and forth games. These next few weeks are going to be a fight. We expected this. We’re prepared for this moment.”
Especially KJ Hamler.