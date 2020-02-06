The objective for James Franklin in hiring Ricky Rahne’s replacement as Penn State’s offensive coordinator was always clear. Franklin wanted someone who was innovative and knew how to run a successful offense, but he also wanted someone who was willing to fit their system to Penn State’s personnel, avoiding a total revamp.
Enter Kirk Ciarrocca.
The former Minnesota offensive coordinator has had plenty of success. He won a national championship with Delaware in 2003, helped mentor Joe Flacco, took Western Michigan to a Cotton Bowl in 2016, and helped lead Minnesota’s resurgence with an offense that tore up the Nittany Lions for more than 400 yards in 2019. That’s the proven track record.
On Wednesday, when Ciarrocca faced the media for the first time since his hiring in December, he was asked about his personal offensive philosophy.
“The two statistics that I’m the most concerned about are how did we do with [protecting] the ball and then, how did we do from an explosive play standpoint?” Ciarrocca said.
If those emphases sound familiar, they should.
After nearly every game, in Franklin’s postgame comments, he discusses the explosive plays and the turnover battle.
While that is just one detail, it speaks to a larger point that explains why Ciarrocca left a good gig at Minnesota to come to the Nittany Lions and why Franklin feels so positively about the hire.
“It wasn’t like the first phone call I had ever gotten about possibly leaving [Minnesota],” Ciarrocca said.
“So I had already had these types of conversations in my own head and with my wife, and we knew exactly what we were looking for, so when he called, it was something that I had really strong interest in. After we had some conversations together, I knew that philosophically we were aligned.
“Really, it all starts there.
“If philosophically you’re not aligned with your head coach, it’s probably not gonna work. And I don’t think that works any different than any other job. With the people you work with, you want to be in line philosophically. I knew that having conversations with him.”
Now, what that actually means for schematics themselves remains to be seen.
We know that the Golden Gophers ran plenty of run-pass options, they had a very strong rushing attack for much of the season, they didn’t use their quarterback in the run game very frequently and they rarely used their tight ends in the pass game.
Penn State, on the other hand, returns a bevy of talent at running back and along the offensive line.
Its best returning pass catcher is its tight end, and its quarterback’s legs were a big part of the offense in 2019.
Ciarrocca says he has been watching film on the Nittany Lions on his iPad while he’s been traveling around the country recruiting, trying to learn Penn State’s strengths and help fit the scheme of the offense to those strengths.
But when it comes down to it, Ciarrocca won’t know exactly what that offense looks like until April.
“You really get a real feel for that as you go through spring ball and you really start working with them and communicating with them and explaining to them what you’re looking for, and now you really get a good chance to evaluate their skill sets,” Ciarrocca said.
“And I think that one of the things I do every year ... when spring ball’s over and I look at the cut-ups from spring practice, I’m not looking at the schemes or necessarily the mistakes, I’m looking at the skill sets. What came natural to them? What did they really grasp? What don’t they understand? What might not be in their wheelhouse? And what do we need to do moving forward?”
Still, you can get an idea of what Ciarrocca holds important in his offense.
Beyond the explosive plays and turnovers, he simply cares about putting his players in the best positions for them to be successful. That is obviously easy to say, but tougher to do.
How it works might not be known until the season begins. What can be said for certain is Ciarrocca and Franklin align on their basic vision for the offense.
Right down to one specific personnel question.
When asked about going under center with a fullback, Ciarrocca groaned a little bit.
“Aw, jeez,” Ciarrocca laughed. “... I’m never gonna say never, but if you just look at what we’ve done, I don’t think I used a fullback since — at Western Michigan we did a little bit on the goal line, thinking about it. But that fit our talent there, it was better than another tight end at that point in time.
“The plays are the plays, but how you go about running those plays or asking the players to do it, it just depends on what I think gives us the best chance to get that yard in short yardage or get us across that goal line. That I can promise you, that will go into the decision making of what we do. Based on the information that we have, what do we think gives us the best opportunity to be successful in this situation?”