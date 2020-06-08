The 45th annual Kids Fishing Derby at Parker Dam will now be held in early October. The change is due to the coronavirus pandemic that caused the cancelation of the May 16 event.
Everything will remain the same and kids from 3 to 13 years may participate. The derby at Parker Dam will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Huge trout will be stocked and great prizes will be awarded.
Steve Mollica will again donate 40 gold colored dollars for the first 40 trout caught.
Derby Coorinator Pat Domico thanks businesses and merchants for their support by donating the gifts and the donated funds for the huge trout. Walmart Distribution Center of Woodland and their volunteers will serve refreshments to all. Terry Malloy of Jim’s Sports Center, Clearfield, donated a canvas trout print signed by many anglers. The print will be awarded to the grand prize winner.
For more information, call Domico at 236-3621.