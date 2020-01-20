Kevin Kramer will always fondly remember his fifth offseason as a pro ballplayer. And the reason has nothing to do with baseball.
The Pirates infielder became a father on Nov. 6 when his daughter, Kennedy, was born.
Since the Pirates drafted him in the second round in 2015, the 26-year-old has pretty much honed his winter routine. Kramer and his wife, Riley, usually take a vacation during the first couple of weeks of the break, and by the first week in November, Kramer is hitting the gym during the early mornings in Phoenix.
With Kennedy on the way, Kramer had to get creative with his schedule.
“I felt like it was important to take the extra time to prepare for Kennedy to arrive,” Kramer told the Post-Gazette. “We’re so happy that No. 1, our daughter’s healthy, and No. 2, that we’re able to spend as much time with her as we can. It was great to take that time to be with my family. I’m glad that I got to be with my daughter and to kind of help that transition from not only the hospital back home but ... just things that you can’t ever really forecast how they’re going to go.”
If Kennedy sleeps well, Kramer hits the gym before sunrise. If she doesn’t sleep so well, he’ll adjust and go in the afternoon. Like many fathers, Kramer’s life revolves around his little girl.
“I emphasize recovery more now than I ever have,” Kramer said. “And I think it’s essential, because some nights I’m going to sleep great. Some nights we’re not going to sleep great.
“For me, that’s most important because if I’m running on four hours of sleep trying to get a workout in, it’s just not going to be the same kind of workout as if I’m running on seven or eight hours of sleep.”
Kramer lives 30 minutes away from the Fischer Institute, where several pro athletes train, including Pirates such as Trevor Williams, Cole Tucker and Kevin Newman. He trains there at least twice a week and does his lifting on the other days at a gym closer to his house. In past years, Kramer would’ve trained every day at Fischer, but spending an hour in transit takes away from the time he could be spending with Kennedy and Riley.
“It’s just been a phenomenal experience. It’s just something that we’re just so grateful for,” Kramer said. “I come home and do my best to make life easier for Riley. She’s been such a great wife and mom. I love the bond that I’m able to build with Kennedy. I’m excited to get home and spend time with her.”
While Kramer’s been in Arizona focused on fatherhood, the Pirates were making significant changes.
He was in the clubhouse when the team parted ways with manager Clint Hurdle in late September. Kramer found out about the hiring of manager Derek Shelton and GM Ben Cherington through texts and phone calls.
“I’ve talked to Derek one time. The week that he got hired, he shot me a call and we talked for a little while,” Kramer said. “I have not talked to anyone else, really. It’s been like a crazy offseason for them. There’s been a lot going on. For us, we’re just waiting and seeing what happens. Things are going to look a bit different now for the organization. For me, there’s only so much I can control. There’s only so much that I need to think about.”
This spring is an important one for Kramer. Newman, Tucker and Adam Frazier give the Pirates a lot of depth in the middle infield.
Frazier, a Gold Glove finalist in 2019, has been the subject of trade talk this offseason.
Kramer, who had 50 plate appearances in 22 games with the Pirates in 2019, is hoping a fresh set of eyes combined with his hard work could give him a chance to break camp with the big league club.
“It’s a fresh start, a new start. I’m going to go out there, do my job, have fun and what happens, happens,” Kramer said. “I think the guys that I’ve talked to are excited about the season. I think it’s just a blank slate ... Just go out there and do your job, and see what happens. That’s my approach.”
Regardless of what happens in Bradenton, for Kramer and his family, it’ll be a spring unlike any other. Kennedy will be a new addition to the Kramer spring training home.