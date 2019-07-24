CLEARFIELD — Area residents have access to top quality beef from Kerr Cattle Company that sells premium black angus beef born and raised in natural conditions on its family farm in Clearfield.
The Kerr Cattle Company is located along Clover Hill Road in Clearfield and most of its beef is prime grade beef and all of its beef is either prime or high choice quality, according to Mike Kerr, of Kerr Cattle Company. Mike Kerr and his wife Paula are the owners and operators of the Kerr Cattle Company.
The farm’s beef can be purchased at the farm’s on-site store and at a number fine restaurants and retailers in the area.
All of its beef is butchered at a USDA certified and inspected butcher in Mount Joy, which individually packages the cuts of beef in vacuum sealed packs, and freezes them and sends the beef back to the farm in a freezer truck to ensure its freshness, Mike Kerr said.
Kerr Cattle Company’s cuts of beef includes various steaks, roasts, chipped steak, jerky hamburger, beef sticks, Mike Kerr said.
Plus all of its beef is hormone and antibiotic free and are BQA (Beef Quality Assurance) certified. To get BQA certification the farmer has to complete training programs and meet rigorous standards for raising and care of their cattle.
For example, if a cow becomes sick, he has to keep detailed records of the condition of the cow and how it was treated.
The farm also makes sure all of its cattle have a well-balanced and nutritious diet. Much of the cattle’s diet is from pastureland, i.e. grazing and eating grass, hay alfalfa etc. with some silage and high quality grains. The farm also has an excellent vitamins and minerals program to supplement what the cattle cannot get from grazing local plants, Kerr said.
Mike Kerr said the minerals program was specifically developed for the farm by Penn State University and it is scientifically based to ensure the cattle are healthy.
“We make sure they get everything they need to keep them healthy,” Mike Kerr said.
And all of their cattle are black angus that are born and raised right there on the farm. Black angus cattle are prized for their taste, texture and marbling, Mike Kerr said
Mike Kerr said he can tell the difference between his beef sold in stores and most restaurants and he said his customers say so too but he said everyone has their own preferences.
Mike Kerr said he does the farming part of the business and his wife handles the sales and marketing.
He said their sales have steadily grown over the years and they now sell about 30,000 pounds of beef a year and they appreciate the support they have received from the community.
It’s products can be purchased at its onsite store at 367 Clover Hill Road hours are Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. cash or check only, no credit cards.
Moena’s restaurant in downtown Clearfield sells its steaks, Buster’s Sports Bar uses its hamburger, the Clearfield Elks hamburger and beef sticks and Curwensville Beverage sells its beef jerky, Mike Kerr said.