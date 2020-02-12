BRADENTON, Fla. — Remember how Pirates manager Derek Shelton said back at PiratesFest that the closer role wouldn’t be a guarantee for Keone Kela?
Well, things can happen quickly at spring training. Shelton told reporters on Wednesday that Kela will indeed be the closer in 2020 for the Pirates.
Kela had a 2-0 record with a 2.12 ERA in 29 2/3 innings with 33 strikeouts in 2019. He was especially dominant from July 24 until the end of the season, when he gave up only one run on eight hits, seven walks, and one hit batter in 18 innings.
He faced 69 batters and struck out 22 of them.
Kela was mainly used in a setup role for Felipe Vazquez, but with Vazquez in prison on a slew of sex charges, the Pirates needed a new closer and their new manager made his choice quickly.
“Kela is going to be the guy at the end of the game,” Shelton said. “When I was asked that question at PiratesFest, he and I hadn’t talked. A big thing about me is that I’m going to have conversations with players before I have them with you guys. ...
“I’m not going to have conversations publicly until I have them privately. I’m excited for him to relish in that role.”
Kela was likely the natural internal choice for the closer role, as he had 24 saves for the Texas Rangers before the Pirates acquired him in 2018.
“He’s earned the opportunity. He deserves it with his stuff,” Shelton said. “I expect him to be in that role.”
It’s no secret that Kela, who has obvious talent in his right arm, is confident in his ability. However, Kela acknowledged that the way Shelton handled it was valuable to him.
“It feels terrific. It gives me an amount of confidence to come into the season and continue to prepare,” Kela said. “I look forward to being ready to do my job when the ninth inning comes and my name is called.”
Kela wants the ninth inning, but he is also open to other situations.
“If it’s the ninth inning, great. If it’s 3-4-5 in the eighth inning and that’s what I have to do to close that inning, then I will,” Kela said. “I’m not the type of dude who’s ego is stroked by the ‘S’ (for save) next to my name. As long we get some dubs and change the narrative about the Pirates, then I’m cool. I care about changing the culture.”
Kela is set to make $3,735,000 in 2020. His contract will be up at the end of the year. If the Pirates do well with Kela performing as the closer, then perhaps the team extends him. If the team doesn’t win but Kela still flashes, he can fetch a good return on the trade market.
Either way, Kela and the Pirates need each other to flourish.
“We have a good group here,” Kela said. “We want to lift each other up and build a winning culture here. It’s what the city wants. It’s what we want.”