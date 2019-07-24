Keone Kela looked relaxed, comfortable, even happy, as he sat in front of his locker Wednesday afternoon in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ clubhouse.
Certainly not like a player who had spent the past two games on the Pirates’ suspended list.
There was a report from Yahoo Sports on Tuesday night that Kela, a relief pitcher the Pirates have missed since he went on the injured list May 8, had an altercation with the team’s peak performance coach Hector Morales.
That altercation led to the suspension, the report said.
Kela declined to confirm that report, but he didn’t deny it, either.
“What happened?” he said in response to a question. “Nothing happened. I don’t know. I’ve been told as much as you guys have seen on Twitter.”
Asked if the report is true, he said, “I wouldn’t say it’s not true. I wouldn’t say it’s fact.”
Kela spoke for nearly four minutes with reporters, but was not specific about the facts of his suspension.
He said he was not told why he was suspended, and he didn’t ask.
“There were no explanations,” he said.
Manager Clint Hurdle declined to comment on Kela’s assertion, saying he would leave that to upper management. General manager Neal Huntington also had no comment.
“It is what it is,” Kela said. “The narrative is what the narrative is.
“I know the truth, and my higher source knows the truth so I’m not really worried about it.”
He said he has spoken to the MLB Players Association about his situation. “In terms of how far I’m going with it,” he said.
But he called the possibility of filing a grievance against the Pirates “my personal business.”
There is speculation that the Pirates are willing to trade Kela before the deadline next Wednesday.
He was acquired last year in a trade with the Texas Rangers at the cost of prospects Taylor Hearns and Sherten Apostel.
Kela said he would not have any objection if he is traded or if the Pirates decide to keep him.
“I haven’t thought about it, but I’m open to it,” he said. “It’s part of our business. I don’t mind what happens. If I have a jersey, I have a job.”
Getting down to his health, Kela said he is completely recovered from the shoulder inflammation that has limited him to 11 2/3 innings this season.
“I feel good, man. I’m healthy. Excited to get back out there,” he said. “My arm is in its full strength. I’m comfortable with the way the ball is coming out of my hand. I’m just ready to get out there and pitch and get three outs.”
Kela and the team are hoping to put the issue behind them.
“I’m not really here to sit here and try to justify the suspension,” he said. “I’m just here to pitch. I’m not concerned with what’s being put out there in the ether.
“I know the truth. I’m not going to give any deeper details of it because it’s not going to benefit me or the organization.