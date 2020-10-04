ST. MARYS — Three Progressland golfers competed in the 2020 District 9 Golf Championships on Saturday at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course in St. Marys.
Clearfield’s Ryan Gearhart and Luke Roach participated in Class AAA, while Curwensville’s Nate Hryn made the cut to golf in Class AA.
Hryn finished eighth after shooting a 82-81—163.
Kane’s Curt Barner won the event with a 76-74—150.
Elk County Catholic’s Mark Kraus, St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin, Kane’s Max Bizzak and Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen all qualified for states in York.
In Class AAA, Gearhart shot a 102 to tie for sixth place. Roach finished eighth with a round of 105.
Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius won the AAA title with a round of 74. He was the lone golfer to qualify for the PIAA Tournament.
ST. MARYS — Here are the final results from the District 9 Class AA Boys Golf Championships and District 8/9 Class AAA subregional held Saturday at Bavarian Hills Golf Course. The Top 5 golfers in Class 2A and champion in Class 3A advanced to the PIAA Championships to be held at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York on Oct. 19-20.
CLASS AA
1. Curt Barner, Kane 76 74—150
2. Mark Kraus, ECC 72 79—151
3. Lucas Benjamin, St. Marys 78 74—152
4. Max Bizzak, Kane 80 76—156
5. Hayden Callen, C-L 78 79—157
——— Missed the Cut ———
6. Hayden Siegel, C-L 78 82 —160
7. Eric Christoff, Ridgway 79 83—162
8. Nate Hryn, Curwensville 82 81—163
9. Jackson Fox, Clarion 81 85—166
10. Jackson Craft, Punxsy 84 86—170
11. Brady Streich, Coudy 79 93—172
12. Collin Leiderbach, Venango Cath. 84 94—178
CLASS AAA
1. Spencer Cornelius, Bradford 74
——— Missed the Cut ———
2. Gavin Kaschalk, DuBois 87
3. Cody Jaconski, DuBois 88
4. Benito Taormina, Allderdice 93
5. Tyson Kennis, DuBois 97
6(t). Ryan Gearhart, Clearfield 102
6(t). Zev Schreiber, Allderdice 102
8. Luke Roach, Clearfield 105
9. Sam Palumbia, Obama 106
10. Jack Tim, Bradford 108
11. Conner Emery, 114
12(t). Gabe Besulto, Obama 117
12(t). Garrett White, Brashear 117
14. Coleman Connelly, Brashear 149