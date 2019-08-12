This won’t be music to the ears of BTS fans.
The record-setting Korean pop group is taking an “extended” break so its seven members can enjoy some “rest and relaxation,” the company that manages the band said Sunday.
“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators,” Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.
“This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.”
BTS, which started in Seoul in 2013, soon skyrocketed to international fame and was the first K-Pop group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with last year’s “Love Yourself: Tear” album.
In April, BTS’ song with Halsey, “Boy With Luv,” set a record with more than 74 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube.
Big Hit Entertainment assured fans the group’s break will not be permanent.
“BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them,” the company said.