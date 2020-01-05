BOYS BASKETBALL
A GAME
Philipsburg-Osceola;43
Moshannon Valley;21
High scorers: (PO) Nick Johnson 27.
B GAME
Philipsburg-Osceola;39
Moshannon Valley;14
High scorers: (PO) Brandon Hahn 12.
Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: January 5, 2020 @ 10:24 pm
