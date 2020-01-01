Wrestling
Square One Tournament
Clearfield High School
Team Standings
1. State College 106. 2. Clearfield, 88. 3. Philipsburg-Osceola, 80. 4. Curwensville 70. 5. (tie) Brockway, Penn Cambria, Punxsutawney, Shaler, 58. 9. Kane, 52. 10. Bradford, 24. 11. Marion Center, 22. 12. Moshannon Valley, 20. 13. (tie) Central Cambria and Portage, 12. 15. West Branch, 2.
Progressland results
Clearfield
First—Will Domico (130), Second—Brady Collins (101), Ty Aveni (115), Carter Freeland (122), Carter Chamberlain (170). Third—Patrick Knepp (138). Fourth—Elliot Miner (87), Eric Myers (210). Fifth—Camden Gormont (138).
Curwensville
First—Logan Aughenbaugh (138). Second—Damian Brady (87), Ryder Kuklinskie (130), Trenton Guiher (145). Third—Dylan Deluccia (122). Fifth—Alex Murawski (108), Jarrett Anderson (190). Sixth—Austin Gilliland (80)
Moshannon Valley
Second—Connor Williams (250). Fifth—Cameron Collins (145). Sixth—Isaiah Smeal (87), Autumn Shoff (94).
West Branch
Sixth—Nick Stavola (108).