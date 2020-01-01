Wrestling

Square One Tournament

Clearfield High School

Team Standings

1. State College 106. 2. Clearfield, 88. 3. Philipsburg-Osceola, 80. 4. Curwensville 70. 5. (tie) Brockway, Penn Cambria, Punxsutawney, Shaler, 58. 9. Kane, 52. 10. Bradford, 24. 11. Marion Center, 22. 12. Moshannon Valley, 20. 13. (tie) Central Cambria and Portage, 12. 15. West Branch, 2.

Progressland results

Clearfield

First—Will Domico (130), Second—Brady Collins (101), Ty Aveni (115), Carter Freeland (122), Carter Chamberlain (170). Third—Patrick Knepp (138). Fourth—Elliot Miner (87), Eric Myers (210). Fifth—Camden Gormont (138).

Curwensville

First—Logan Aughenbaugh (138). Second—Damian Brady (87), Ryder Kuklinskie (130), Trenton Guiher (145). Third—Dylan Deluccia (122). Fifth—Alex Murawski (108), Jarrett Anderson (190). Sixth—Austin Gilliland (80)

Moshannon Valley

Second—Connor Williams (250). Fifth—Cameron Collins (145). Sixth—Isaiah Smeal (87), Autumn Shoff (94).

West Branch

Sixth—Nick Stavola (108).

Tags