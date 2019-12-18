WRESTLING
Philipsburg-Osceola 56, DuBois 18
87—Sam McDonald, PO, pinned McCleary, D, :41. 94—Jesse Brown, PO, pinned Morris, D, 2:27. 101—Delaney, D, pinned Haydn Kephart, PO, 2:45. 108—Marcus Gable, PO, maj. dec. Wilson, D, 10-1. 115—Ben Gustkey, PO, dec. Snowberger, D, 5-2. 122—Nate Fleck, PO, maj. dec. Bowser, D, 10-2. 130—Gavin Emigh, PO, dec. Yong, D, 2-0. 138—Matt Rowles, dec. Klaiber, D, 7-0. 145—Alex Hessinger, PO, won by forfeit. 155—Galhon Nevel, PO, won by forfeit. 170—Jake Bainey, PO, pinned Guzman, D, 3:26. 190—Roy, D, pinned Garrett Myers, PO, 4:04. 210—Gallagher, D, pinned Cameron Kephart, PO, :13. 250—Andrew Hensal, PO, dec. Hesselhauf, D, 8-7. 80—Layne Russell, PO, won by forfeit.
Exhibition winners: Dylan Koptchak (108), Denny Prestash (108), Cameron Kephart (210).
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 2-1 overall and hosts Altoona tonight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
9th Grade
Clearfield;43
Philipsburg-Osceola;18
High scorer: (C) Cayleigh Walker 18.
7th and 8th Grade
Clearfield;26
Philipsburg-Osceola;12
High scorer: (C) Taylor Hudson 12.