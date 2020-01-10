WRESTLING
Bald Eagle Area 54, Philipsburg-Osceola 22
80—Gavin Guenot, BEA, pinned Sam McDonald, PO, 2:25. 87—Nick Moore, BEA, pinned Layne Russell, PO :26. 94—Lucas Fye, BEA, pinned Haydn Kephart, PO, :12. 101—Marcus Gable, PO, pinned Owen Johnson, BEA, 1:26. 108—Nathan Fleck, PO, dec. Shawn Knepp, BEA, 2-0. 115—Ben Gustkey, PO, dec. Hunter Gardner, BEA, 5-2. 122—Tayten Yoder, BEA, dec. Ian Phillips, PO, 4-3. 130—Mason Reese, BEA, pinned Gavin Emigh, PO, 1:21. 138—Caleb Close, BEA, pinned Alex Hassinger, PO, 2:14. 145—Cameron Dubbs, BEA, won by forfeit. 155—Heath Basalla, BEA, pinned Gahlon Nevel, PO 1:52. 170—Nate Fry, BEA, dec. Jake Bainey, PO, 7-2. 190—Andrew Hensal, PO, pinned Austin Moyle, BEA, 2:15. 210—Trevor Corb, PO, dec. Caleb Lanning, BEA, 7-0. 250—Austin Coakley, BEA, won by forfeit.
Exhibition winner: Gavin Walk (250).
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 3-2. The Mounties travel to the Bald Eagle Area Duals today.
BOYS BASKETBALL
A GAME
Tyrone;50
Philipsburg-Osceola;47
High scorers: (T) Crowell 17, Ronan 11, Wank 10. (PO) Wildman 17, Johnson 13.
B GAME
Tyrone;27
Philipsburg-Osceola;19
High scorers: (T) Crilly 21.