For the second time in a span of seven regular-season games, JuJu Smith-Schuster fumbled away a likely Pittsburgh Steelers victory last October.
The memories from that Oct. 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens linger for Smith-Schuster. During a segment on NFL Network on Friday, the wide receiver vows it fuels his feelings toward the Steelers-Ravens rivalry.
“That was one of the toughest things (to deal with),” Smith-Schuster said of being stripped by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey near midfield of a game tied at 23. “To lose a game for your team is one of the hardest things, knowing you have the ball in your hand, and that feeling never leaves.
“So I am hungry, I am ready to play against (the Ravens) again.”
Smith-Schuster fumbled late during a Week 16 loss at the New Orleans Saints in 2018. It cost the Steelers a playoff berth. The 2019 fumble against the Ravens happened early enough in the season it was not as direct a cause-and-effect, but it did lead to the Steelers falling into a 1-4 hole that proved difficult to dig out of.
The Ravens took over at the Steelers’ 34 yard-line and won on a Justin Tucker field goal four snaps later. They would go on to earn the AFC’s top seed and win the AFC North for the second consecutive year.
The Steelers finished 8-8 — but the final 14 ½ of those games were without franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had season-ending elbow surgery in September. Smith-Schuster predicted a revival for the Steelers’ offense in 2020.
“Honestly, man, I think it’s going to be a big year for us,” he said on “Good Morning Football” Friday. “I was very happy with being able to draft a running back (Anthony McFarland), and being able to draft (second-round wide receiver Chase Claypool). We have a good defense — we already had a good defense. Our missing piece was Ben. I think coming up this year, it’s going to be a great year for us. Steelers fans, it’s going to be an unbelievable season of excitement. Just wait, honesty just wait and let our pads do the talking.”