The woman accused of stabbing former NFL player Terrelle Pryor, her boyfriend, in a domestic dispute will remain in Allegheny County Jail without bond, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey A. Manning said Shalaya Briston, 24, is a danger to the community given the crime she faces.
Briston’s lawyer, Lee Rothman, called the ruling a miscarriage of justice.
Briston was defending herself from a “super-human force” embodied in the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Pryor, Rothman argued.
Briston is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault after a suspected fight Saturday at the couple’s apartment in the Heinz Lofts in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood.
Pryor, a Jeannette native, remains in the hospital. He is also facing charges of simple assault, but has yet to be arraigned.
Pryor’s attorney, Stephen Colafella of Beaver, is scheduled to speak with the media at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday about the case.
Pittsburgh police described the couple as “mutual combatants” in the fight and said Pryor was stabbed once in the shoulder.
Briston’s attorney, Lee Rothman, said Briston is a young woman with no criminal record and should be granted reasonable bail. If bail was set, Briston would live with her family in Munhall, Rothman said.
Briston was trying to protect herself when she used a kitchen knife to stab Pryor, Rothman said.
“My client was fearful he would harm her,” Rothman said.
She also drove Pryor to the hospital and has cooperated with authorities, Rothman said.
“We’re extremely disappointed in this ruling,” he said. “I think it sets a horrible precedent. Women beware. If you’re assaulted and if you defend yourself, you’re going to be held in jail without bond.”