Suggested Scripture(s): Matthew 6:19-34 & Romans 12
Many people – some jokingly and some seriously – speak of New Year’s resolutions whenever January arrives. And now that it is almost February, how’s it going with those resolutions? These resolutions include everything from being kinder to weight loss to making more money to lowering one’s golf handicap. New Year’s resolutions are a good thing if we are sincere, ambitious and realistic in making goals. Such resolutions seem to remind us that, as the saying goes, “There is always room for improvement.”
But for many people, New Year’s resolutions can be more of a burden and guilt trip, especially if they are not accomplished or at the first sign of failure. We can feel as the Apostle Paul once wrote: …For I do not do what I want, but I do the very thing I hate. – Romans 7:15
So if we are not careful, New Year’s resolutions can plunge us again into the burdensome habits of what Scripture calls “works righteousness,” resulting in shame, guilt, and feelings of failure; especially if our resolutions concern major changes in our character, attitude, or actions.
We must first remember to seek first the Kingdom of God and his righteousness. One of the paradoxes of the Christian faith is that good works do not produce faith, but faith will produce good works! But this paradox is also comforting when we try at anytime of the year to put new expectations of change upon ourselves which without our faith in Christ would be impossible to accomplish.
For even when we fail to live up to our resolutions for change whenever they are made, God is always there to forgive and renew us so we can try again. So instead of making New Year’s resolutions, maybe we should try doing what a church newsletter in South Frankfort, Kentucky suggested many years ago: take a spiritual inventory every New Year.
Businesses, churches, and other organizations all take inventories of their assets, finances, equipment, and other resources at the end of either the calendar or a fiscal year. Why not take a personal spiritual inventory as your journey in 2020 continues. Maybe it can help you grow and change not on your own, but with Christ’s help:
Evaluate your personal moral outlook: your use and respect of God’s creation, your relations with some “difficult” people, the way you care for both yourself and others; your relationships, priorities, and allegiances – is God first?
Evaluate how well you have made use of the traditional means of grace – prayer and personal devotion, consistent Bible study, regular worship with God’s people, helping out with the work and service of a particular community of faith.
Evaluate your outlook on your vocation – when you “go to work” are you serving God and helping people or just earning a living? If it feels like the latter, pray for God to show you how you are serving Him by what you do at your job. You just might be surprised. Also, are you using people and serving things or serving people and using things?
Evaluate your personal use of leisure time – its beneficial effects on you, your family and friends; its effects in advancing the Kingdom of God.
Again, blessings for a continued blessings and best wishes for a joyful, fulfilling, and safe 2020! – Jimmy H.