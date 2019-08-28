When Josh Dobbs cut, turned up the field and turned on the proverbial afterburners for a 36-yard gain during the second quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason-opening win three weeks ago, eyebrows were raised.
After all, Dobbs weaved in and out of Tampa Bay tacklers, made some Buccaneers defensive backs miss and accelerated past others with an apparent ease that reminded some of a young Michael Vick.
“Obviously, he’s a lefty,” Dobbs said, not exactly shying away from the comparison.
“I’ve known I was quick. I’ve been able to make plays with my legs (as well as) my arm throughout my football career.”
With the competition for the No. 2 quarterback job perhaps the highest-profile reason to watch the Steelers’ preseason finale Thursday night, perhaps the most likely manner in which Dobbs will make his case is by showcasing his speed.
It’s the clearest and most distinct advantage Dobbs has over Mason Rudolph, last year’s third-round pick who seems to have closed the gap on him in the race to be Ben Roethlisberger’s backup.
If it was a literal race, Rudolph wouldn’t stand a chance of unseating the incumbent, Dobbs. Rudolph’s official 2018 NFL Combine 40-yard dash time was 4.90 seconds. That’s not awful for a quarterback – but it’s well below the 4.64 Dobbs put up during the previous year’s combine.
Dobbs rushed for 2,160 yards and 32 touchdowns during his college career at Tennessee, where he was a teammate of Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton.
“He’s been doing it for forever,” Sutton said of Dobbs’ running. “That was a big part of our offense, the quarterback having the ball in his hands and running with the ball.
“It’s one of his attributes, one of his many attributes. It’s helped him be successful, it’s helped extend plays, helped extend drives, put points on the board. We used to always tell him, and we tell him now, ‘When in doubt, take off.’”
Dobbs isn’t afraid to take off out in front ahead of teammates, either, at least if the annual conditioning run is any indication. Dobbs and Sutton confirmed that Dobbs set the pace for his group in the runs (runs up and back over a full 100-yard field).
“Dobbs is always running,” receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “He can run with those legs.”
Dobbs can, and he even said he makes a point of running with defensive backs as a way to challenge himself and keep sharp.
“When you get to that 22-man (drill or a game) and no one’s accounting for the quarterback and you are able to make a big play, you are running against corners and DBs,” said Dobbs, who’s expected to start against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. “So those are the guys you have to out-run and make miss.”
It’s clear Dobbs takes pride in running like a defensive back. But does he have the pure speed of one?
“Can I out-run any DBs on this team?” Dobbs said, repeating a question presented to him. “Um, we’ll have to get a 40. I know they wouldn’t like me to say it, but I do pretty well in the run test, so that’s all I will say.”
Told about Dobbs’ non-denial that he could perhaps compete with his defensive-back teammates, some of the Steelers’ cornerbacks and safeties had a little fun with him.
“Dobbs is faster than DBs on other teams,” safety Terrell Edmunds said. “I can’t put down none of my dogs in here, though. He’s faster than DBs on other teams.”
Edmunds turned to Steelers cornerback Steve Nelson.
“What do you think, Steve?”
“Definitely. Other teams – but not our team.”
Sounds a lot like what the Steelers wide receivers were saying back in 2016 when Ryan Shazier’s fellow linebackers set up a post-minicamp race between the swift linebacker and four Steelers wideouts.
Shazier beat them all that day at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex (though it should be noted that speedster Darrius Heyward-Bey did not run).
Don’t expect a similar showdown between Dobbs and Steelers’ defensive backs – but that doesn’t discount the possibility he’ll be sprinting past Panthers safeties and cornerbacks Thursday.
It was exactly 52 Thursdays ago when Dobbs used a quick cut and acceleration to beat Carolina defenders into the end zone for a touchdown run early during a preseason finale performance that pushed him over the top past Landry Jones to earn the Steelers’ No. 2 quarterback job.
Making a big run Thursday once again could be the difference in creating separation for Dobbs ahead of Rudolph this time.