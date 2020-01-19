HOLLAND — The Glendale wrestling team headed to one of the premiere wrestling tournaments this weekend to see how their team would stack up against some of the nation’s best.
Turns out, they did pretty good.
The Vikings finished 17th out of 53 teams at the 15th annual Escape The Rock Tournament held at Council Rock South High School in Holland on Saturday and Sunday.
Glendale finished with 60 points. Malvern Prep won the event, edging out Notre Dame Green Pond.
Glendale had a runner-up in Cory Johnston and a sixth-place finisher in Brock McMillen.
Johnston scored four decisions to make it to the finals against Georgetown Prep’s Kyonte Hamilton.
Hamilton, a Rutgers commit, who won the Beast of the East tournament at 220 pounds in December, defeated Johnston 17-0 in 5:39 to take the ETR title.
“Cory wrestled outstanding,” said Vikings head coach Billy Dubler. “The kid he had in the finals was really good on top with tilts and blew the score open, but that doesn’t define Cory’s tournament.
“He wrestled really good in one of the toughest tournaments. I’m very proud of him.”
Johnston is now 17-2 on the season.
At 132 pounds, defending state champ McMillen ran into a tough bracket and also wasn’t at 100 percent, said Dubler. The junior grappler had heart catheterization surgery in October to help correct an arrhythmia.
McMillen lost three close matches at the tournament, including a 3-2 loss in the fifth-place match to Cincinnati-La Salle’s Casey Wiles.
“Brock wrestled very well too,” Dubler said. “He dropped a buzzer beater match in the quarterfinals. He dropped a tough one against (Patrick) Noonan from Stroudsburg, who is a very physical wrestler.
“Then Brock dropped a heartbreaker for fifth. The kid hit a nice duck under takedown on Brock for the win.
“Brock wasn’t quite himself this weekend, but I give him all the credit in the world going out there and battling when he’s not 100 percent.”
McMillen is now 19-3 on the season.
Tristan Rutter (145), Seth Dudurich (195) and Kyle Jasper (285) all won two bouts at the tournament. Zeke Dubler (113), Suds Dubler (126) and Britton Spangle (182) all had won victory at the tournament.
“The whole team battled hard all weekend,” Dubler said. “We finished 17th out of 53 teams and we got our guys tested against some great competition.
“We learned a lot this weekend and that’s why we went. Our guys were in some battles. Most of their faces are bruised and tore up. They gave it their all.
“This tournament will springboard us toward the postseason.”
Glendale returns to action on Tuesday, traveling to Northern Bedford.