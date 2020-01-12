Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...WIND GUSTS FROM THE SOUTHWEST 45 TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...WARREN, MCKEAN, ELK, CAMERON, CLEARFIELD, CAMBRIA AND SOMERSET COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. FOR HIGH WIND SAFETY INFORMATION, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/WIND. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&