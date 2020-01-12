BELLS LANDING — In the late 1960s, Morton Johns was asked to assume the role of Greenwood Township’s secretary/treasurer.
Johns said he had no idea, at that time, he would still be performing the job more than 50 years later. When the month of December was over, Johns, 82, closed the books on his approximately 52-year career as the township’s secretary/treasurer. “The three supervisors came to me and asked if I could do the job. I told them I’d try,” he said of how circumstances associated with him assuming the position played out.
He said when he began the role of the township’s secretary/treasurer was much less complex and involved than today. “The changes in the office have been great. Township work at that time wasn’t nearly as complicated as it is today. When I first started I got things ready for the monthly meeting and then two weeks later I did the payroll. There was nothing more I needed to do until it was time to get ready for the next meeting. Now there is something to do all the time,” he explained.
He said when he was hired as secretary/treasurer he didn’t know how to do a payroll and some of the other tasks associated with the job but said he learned. He reported George Anderson, who was at that time the secretary/treasurer for Pike Township near Curwensville, took him under his wing and taught him how to determine how much each township employee should be paid among other things associated with the position. “He helped me a great deal,” he said. Johns said he also had reviewed previous reports associated with paying township employees and figured the task out.
Several years later there was a vacancy was expected on the board of supervisors and Johns found himself filling the position – a job he held for nearly five decades.
He said like any municipality, there have been high points and low ones through the years. One of those peaks was acquiring the Greenwood Township Community Center – formerly the Bells Landing School from the Curwensville Area School District.
Johns said the building is in use often by organizations and members of the community.
Another was the replacement of a bridge spanning Curry Run on Curry Run Road in 2017 at a cost of more than $560,000. “I would like to thank (Clearfield County Planning Director) Jodi Brennan for all her assistance with the project. She helped the township out more than the township residents know with financing that bridge. She does such a good job,” he noted.
“I would also like to thank The Progress. They have always been good to put in whatever the township needed them to,” he said.
Some of the difficult issues are balancing funding so that residents’ needs are cared for without raising taxes. Johns said the unwritten rule of the township during the years he served there was to make purchases, refurbish, repair or replace as finances allowed.
Now that he is retired, he will have time for his much-loved sports. “I like football but baseball is my favorite sport,” he said.
He is a fan of watching televised games of the Pittsburgh Pirates but enjoys attending Altoona Curve games.
He is a life-long resident of Greenwood Township. He was employed by Robison Printing, Curwensville for 40 years. Two years ago. Johns and some members of his family went on what he referred to “as the trip of a lifetime” when they journeyed to Alaska. While there the five people making the trip caught 600 pounds of fish.
“I don’t miss the work but I do miss the people. I’ve met a whole lot of nice people working for the township,” Johns said.