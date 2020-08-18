With covid concerns in the air, Pat Narduzzi likes the fact he has a third candidate to be Pitt’s backup quarterback this season.
The NCAA last week granted Arizona State transfer Joey Yellen immediate eligibility. He is competing with Nick Patti and Davis Beville for the No. 1 backup job behind starter Kenny Pickett.
“There’s going to be a quarterback battle there,” Pitt’s coach said. “We’d love to have two guys ready to go that you felt like either one of those guys is good.
“We’re in a covid situation. You never know what’s going to happen.”
Many transfers are forced to sit out a season before gaining eligibility, but Yellen said he believed he had “a pretty good case” to play immediately.
He didn’t want to discuss details of his argument, but he said, “I knew compliance was really good here. I knew there would be a chance.”
He also said Arizona State didn’t impede the process.
Yellen, a redshirt freshman, said he chose Pitt because he believed the coaches can help him progress as a quarterback. Plus, they didn’t make any empty promises, he said.
“They were really transparent throughout the entire recruiting process, which was kind of refreshing being it was the second time I went through it,” he said.
“I’m just trying to make myself available if I’m needed. Trying to get better by the day. Trying to get into the swing of things with the offense. I’m starting to see it a little bit better now.”
Leave NCAA out of it
Narduzzi said he doesn’t need guidance from the NCAA if a player who decided to opt out makes the unusual move of requesting to come back.
“Who is the NCAA? I don’t even know who they are. They’re nonexistent,” he said.
He said the decision to opt out — or return — will be made by the player and his family, with counsel from Narduzzi. Right now, defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman is Pitt’s only opt-out, and he has been gone since Aug. 8.
“If a kid says, ‘Hey, I’m going to opt out’ and then he wants to come back and play, how can I say no?” Narduzzi said.
“I can’t say, ‘No, you can’t come back.’ What’s he going to do on campus all day going to class? He’s going to be miserable.
“I don’t want guys opting out and three days later they’re coming back, but hopefully we do a good enough discussion prior to that, they don’t have to leave and come back. If they come back, somehow there was a bad miscommunication.”
Search for an opener
Pitt is looking for an opening-day opponent after the Mid-American Conference decided not to play football this season. The MAC’s Miami (Ohio) would have played Pitt on Sept. 12.
“Obviously, we’re looking,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve got some inquiries.”
But any opponent must meet the ACC covid protocols, he said.
“The ACC protocols are going to get stricter, not less strict,” he said. “I’m not sure some of the teams can do what we want them to do.”
If Pitt can’t find an opponent, it will be open against Syracuse on Sept. 19 at Heinz Field, marking the second year in a row the Panthers’ first game was within the conference and the third time since joining the ACC in 2013.